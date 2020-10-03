Roxbury farm now protected by the state

ROXBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg), with assistance from Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy (NCLC), has permanently protected the Maple Bank Farm in Roxbury.

The conservation easement on over 50 acres of the eighth-generation farm was purchased using a combination of state and federal funds, ensuring the farm is protected as an agricultural property forever and cannot be sold for development.

“How lucky Howie and I have been to work this wonderful land, to grow vegetables and fruit and to have pastures filled with sheep, cows, and pigs over the years,” said Cathleen Bronson, one of the farm’s owners. “Cultivating crops to provide to the welcoming community has been a joy. You all probably know farming includes being out in all kinds of weather, but best is the appreciation customers share with us about fresh greens for salad or the crisp bite into an apple just picked. Maple Bank Farm has a lot of history.”

Cathleen and Howard Bronson spoke with News 8 about the news on Friday. You can watch the full interview above.