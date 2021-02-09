Rt8 North in Watertown closed due to downed wires on highway following crash

Traffic backed up on Rt8 near Exit 37 in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 in Watertown is closed Tuesday due to downed wires on the highway.

The Department of Transportation reports Exits 37-38 are closed because of wires down.

The power lines in the road were the result of a crash on Rt 8, CT State Police tell News 8.

No injuries are reported at this time.

No time was given for when the crash and wires will be cleared.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

