SALISBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have arrested a Salisbury man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Troopers received a call from a concerned parent last year reporting that they found sexually explicit messages between their 15-year-old daughter and an unknown person, believed to be an adult male.

State police began an investigation into the messages, and developed information that 20-year-old Jack Lemay of Seymour allegedly met with and had sexual contact with the minor on two separate occasions.

Mugshot of Jack Lemay. (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

On Wednesday, troopers contacted Lemay who was already at Torrington Superior Court for unrelated matters. Lemay was then taken into state police custody for an active arrest warrant.

Lemay was processed and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury for a minor for alleged sexual contact with a minor.

Police said the alleged sexual assaults occurred on Nov. 11, 2022, and Nov. 17, 2022, in Goshen.

Lemay was assigned a $60,000 cash/surety bond which he did not post because he was scheduled for arraignment immediately after processing.

Police said Lemay was then transferred to judicial marshal custody.