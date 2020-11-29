Santa Express picks up Toys for Tots donations along Naugatuck Railroad

Litchfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Santa Express traveled along the Naugatuck Railroad Saturday afternoon to pick up donated toys that will make the holiday brighter for children in need.

RELATED: Hamden CERT running weekly holiday toy and food drive

The goal was to fill an entire train car full of toys, which will go to Toys for Tots.

The train had four stops:

  • Church Street opposite Christmas Village in Torrington
  • Along East Litchfield Road in East Litchfield
  • The Railroad Museum of New England in Thomaston
  • Fascia’s Chocolates in Waterbury

U.S. Marine Corps Reservists, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus, were aboard to help handle the donations.

Folks can enjoy a ride on the Santa Express every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday leading up to the weekend before Christmas Eve at the Railroad Museum. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

Santa Express Train picks up donations to Toys for Tots across Connecticut

News /

Families find ways to remember those lost to pandemic, celebrate those still here this Thanksgiving holiday

News /

News 8 Exclusive: Torrington to reopen COVID only recovery center for nursing home patients

News /

Terryville mother accused of killing her 15-year-old, injuring 7-year-old faces a judge

News /

Virtual vigil held for victims of deadly shooting in Plymouth, mom accused of shooting two of her children

News /

"It's a gigantic shock": Family friends speak of Plymouth mom accused of shooting two of her children

News /
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss