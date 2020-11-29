Santa Express picks up Toys for Tots donations along Naugatuck Railroad

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Santa Express traveled along the Naugatuck Railroad Saturday afternoon to pick up donated toys that will make the holiday brighter for children in need.

The goal was to fill an entire train car full of toys, which will go to Toys for Tots.

The train had four stops:

Church Street opposite Christmas Village in Torrington

Along East Litchfield Road in East Litchfield

The Railroad Museum of New England in Thomaston

Fascia’s Chocolates in Waterbury

U.S. Marine Corps Reservists, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus, were aboard to help handle the donations.

Folks can enjoy a ride on the Santa Express every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday leading up to the weekend before Christmas Eve at the Railroad Museum. Click here for more information.