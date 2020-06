LITCHFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — A search is underway for two people last seen in the Housatonic River.

Officials said just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a call came in about two people, possibly in the water.

Five departments, including a dive team, are aiding in the search.

Units from New Milford, Sherman, Kent, Roxbury and Washington are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.