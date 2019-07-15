1  of  4
Breaking News
Pita Pal Foods hummus products recalled over possible Listeria contamination Deceased body found in Naugatuck River Southington fire crews battle structure fire on Clark Street Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Body of Waterbury man found in Plymouth lake

Litchfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Plymouth Police have confirmed they found a deceased missing person in Hancock Brook Lake on Monday night.

Police identified the deceased individual as 30-year-old Duy Truong of Waterbury, CT. The cause of death is pending autopsy results, according to police.

Truong’s body was found in a search on Monday night. Police found his fishing equipment at the lake.

The man was fishing on Sunday in the lake. Someone from Waterbury reported him missing and Waterbury Police contacted Plymouth Police.


Additional details are still developing.


Check back for details.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss