Body of Waterbury man found in Plymouth lake

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Plymouth Police have confirmed they found a deceased missing person in Hancock Brook Lake on Monday night.

Police identified the deceased individual as 30-year-old Duy Truong of Waterbury, CT. The cause of death is pending autopsy results, according to police.

Truong’s body was found in a search on Monday night. Police found his fishing equipment at the lake.

The man was fishing on Sunday in the lake. Someone from Waterbury reported him missing and Waterbury Police contacted Plymouth Police.



Additional details are still developing.



