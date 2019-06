Litchfield and several neighboring fire crews are responding to large, leaking 1,000 gallon propane tank on Campville Road Saturday.

DEEP is also responding to the hazmat situation.

There are no injuries or known causes for the leak at this time. There are no road closures at this time.

