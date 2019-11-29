Several plow trucks caught on fire at DOT lot in Winsted

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — Winsted police are responding to a report of several plow trucks on fire at a DOT repair facility lot on Torrington Road Friday morning.

The call came in at around 10:30 a.m.

Officials tell News 8 a DOT pick up truck nearing the end it its life was being worked on when it caught fire. The fire spread to some vehicles in the vicinity.

The fire will have no impact on DOT operations, including efforts for upcoming storm coverage.

