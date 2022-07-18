LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have issued a silver alert for a missing woman, Emma Gagnon, 20, from Litchfield.

Gagnon was reported missing on July 1 from Litchfield, police said. She is 5’02” with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and red & blue pajama pants.

Officers also said she is believed to be operating out of a 2015 Black Nissan Pathfinder with Connecticut plates (plate number: 1ASWK7).

If anyone has any information on Gagnon’s whereabouts, they are asked by officials to contact Connecticut State Police Troop L, at (860) 626-7900.