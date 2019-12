NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 27-year-old Elizabeth McGee of New Milford, who has been missing since Friday.

Elizabeth is 5′ 02” and weighs 120 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

A description of what she was last seen wearing has not been provided.

If you find Elizabeth, give New Milford Police a call at (860) 355-3133.