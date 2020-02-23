Six rescued from ice at Burr Pond, multiple Life Star transports

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews and LifeStar responded to Burr Pond State Park to rescue six individuals who ended up in the icy pond after an ice fishing boat tipped Sunday morning.

Torrington and Winsted Fire Departments responded to reports of four people in the water around 11:07 a.m. Upon arrival, they determined that five fishermen had fallen through the ice and were stuck, and one bystander – who had attempted to assist the fishermen – was also stranded in the water.

Torrington’s Fire Chief, Peter Towey, confirmed to News 8 that four fishermen were in the boat and he belives the boat tipped because there were too many people and too much gear aboard for the weight limit of the boat and the ice.

The first crews arrived at 11:20 a.m. Members of both crews suited up in Ice Rescue Suits to traverse what Torrington FD described as “unstable and breaking ice”.

Crews report that the victims were about 100 feet offshore. All six victims were removed from the water by 11:54 a.m.

Two fishermen were roped to safety by fire crews and transported by ambulance for medical treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Two Life Star helicopters responded to the scene to transport two other victims who were reported to have extreme hypothermia.

One fireman was transported to the hospital due to overexertion but is expected to be OK.

Torrington FD reports that the fishing equipment could not be retrieved due to the instability of the ice.

DEEP and Park Rangers were on scene and will be securing the area off.