Skeletal remains found in a wooded area on the Harwinton, Litchfield town line on Sunday

Litchfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered on the Harwinton/Litchfield town line on Sunday.

Police said just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Troop L in Litchfield was contacted by a person who reported finding what they believed to be skeletal remains. The person found the remains while walking their dog in the woods in the area of Campville Road.

Troopers from Troop L responded to the area and located skeletal remains approximately 100 feet off the roadway.

Western District Major Crime Detectives, State Police Search and Rescue, and CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded and searched the area. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Troop L at 203-626-7900.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Litchfield

VIDEO: Unoccupied car rolls down hill, jumps fence in Watertown neighborhood

News /

Windsor man, Canton woman charged in home invasion in Torrington

News /

Watertown PD warns residents after car windows smashed in multiple burglaries

News /
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss