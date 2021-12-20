Skeletal remains found in a wooded area on the Harwinton, Litchfield town line on Sunday

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered on the Harwinton/Litchfield town line on Sunday.

Police said just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Troop L in Litchfield was contacted by a person who reported finding what they believed to be skeletal remains. The person found the remains while walking their dog in the woods in the area of Campville Road.

Troopers from Troop L responded to the area and located skeletal remains approximately 100 feet off the roadway.

Western District Major Crime Detectives, State Police Search and Rescue, and CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded and searched the area. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Troop L at 203-626-7900.