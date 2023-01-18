NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This January is nine degrees above average so far, but Ski Sundown in New Hartford is still finding ways to keep people on the slopes.

“We made a lot of snow piles,” said Ulla Jacobs, the marketing director of Ski Sundown. “We had a great stockpile from a couple of weeks ago, so we’ve been pushing that out, utilizing that as best we can.”

That includes working with the 20-30 inches of snow the resort has on the ground. But, Jacobs said, it’s not an ideal situation.

“We’d love to have some natural snow,” Jacobs said. “We’d also love some temperatures that are a bit cooler so we can make snow. But it hasn’t quite worked with us so far.”

Storm Team 8 predicts temperatures will become more seasonal near the end of the month.