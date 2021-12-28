Ski Sundown opening for the season on Tuesday

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ski Sundown is opening for the season on Tuesday! The ski area will open for the 2021-2022 season with nine out of 16 trails open.

Since there have been cold temperatures in the state, the ski area is taking advantage of that and running their holiday schedule from Dec. 28 through Jan.1 and be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The opening trails will be: Little Joe, Big Bend, Sensation, Canyon Run, Nor’Easter, Exhibition, S’no Way, Temptor, and Stinger. Ski Sundown is working to get all 16 trails open as soon as possible.

Ski Sundown is asking that all customers review the COVID-19 policy.

