NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Skiing for a cause.

On Saturday, two college juniors, Madeline and Julia, held a “Ski-a-Thon” fundraiser at Ski Sundown in New Hartford to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. They set up a table with over 50 raffles and prizes.

They also created a ski and snowboard competition to see who could do the most runs, within certain age groups. They’ve been holding this fundraiser since they were in sixth grade!

“We’ve met so many people who had wishes granted for them or know people who have received wishes and it’s amazing to meet these people,” Madeline Moore and Julia Redfield said. “And for them to just tell us how much it means to them, for us to be doing this event and to raise money for make-a-wish… because it does make a huge difference in their lives.”

Madeline is a junior at UConn and Julia is a junior at James Madison University.

All of the proceeds from Saturday’s event goes to Make-A-Wish.

