BANTAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Investigators are looking into what caused a fire in Bantam Saturday night.

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. at 920 Bantam Road. Crews located smoke on the second floor of the building.

After investigating further, the source of the smoke was determined to be from an air handling unit – a machine that circulates air.

The building was ventilated and no one was hurt.