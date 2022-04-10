WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – This weekend marks the opening of spring fishing season, and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environment started it off with stocking events across the state.

According to the Connecticut Bureau of Natural Resources, the second Saturday of April marks the day when all freshwater in Connecticut is open for fishing all species.

Multiple locations were stocked with trout with help from the public, and CT DEEP has created an interactive map to help anglers locate which bodies of water are filled with fish. According to Connecticut Fish and Wildlife Facebook page, all trout ranged from 10 to 20 inches in size.

Anyone looking for information on fishing licenses can find relevant information on the CT DEEP website.