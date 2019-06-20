State Police: Car accident closes Route 4 at Spring Hill Road in Harwinton
HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Route 4 in Harwinton has been closed due to a motor vehicle accident on Thursday, according to State Police.
State Police say Route 4 at Spring Hill Road in Harwinton has been closed in both directions.
The reason for the closure is so troopers can investigate a car accident that took place in the area.
Police did not detail the severity of the accident or how long the road will be closed on Thursday.
They advise drivers to use alternate routes until the road has been cleared.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- West Stafford FD: divers pull person from underwater
- Hartford Firefighters put out fire in apartment on Chadwick Ave
- Yard Goats welcome one millionth fan
- David Ortiz out of intensive care
- Guilford police host gun buyback event, distributes gun safes, locks
- Waterbury PD receive 81 guns from public in buyback program
- Trump delays planned ICE raids for two weeks
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Clear and cool for first Saturday night of summer
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
POLICE: Major Crimes Detectives investigating double shooting, homicide in Hartford
Hartford Police are investigating a homicide, double shooting Saturday night...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
West Stafford FD: divers pull person from underwater
A dive team responded to Diamond Ledge Rd for a potential drowning in...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hartford Firefighters put out fire in apartment on Chadwick Ave
Firefighters responded to an apartment building fire in Hartford Saturday...Read More »
-
Yard Goats welcome one millionth fan
In their two and a half seasons in Hartford, the Yard Goats have captured the...Read More »
-
Guilford police host gun buyback event, distributes gun safes, locks
The Guilford Police Department held a voluntary gun buyback and safe firearm...Read More »
Video Center
-
Evening Weather Update
Evening Weather UpdateRead More »
-
Saturday Night Weather Update
Sunday will be very beautiful regardless of where you are in Connecticut. Expect sunny skies with a few clouds and temps in the 80s. Even the beaches will be beautiful with nice and warm temps. Monday will continue this nice weather theme with the neRead More »
-
Yard Goats welcome one millionth fan
On Saturday, their one millionth fan walked through the gates of Dunkin Donuts Park.Read More »