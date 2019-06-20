Litchfield

State Police: Car accident closes Route 4 at Spring Hill Road in Harwinton

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 09:47 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:03 AM EDT

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Route 4 in Harwinton has been closed due to a motor vehicle accident on Thursday, according to State Police. 

State Police say Route 4 at Spring Hill Road in Harwinton has been closed in both directions. 

The reason for the closure is so troopers can investigate a car accident that took place in the area. 

Police did not detail the severity of the accident or how long the road will be closed on Thursday.

They advise drivers to use alternate routes until the road has been cleared. 

