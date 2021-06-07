Man dead following shooting at law office in Litchfield; State Police investigating as homicide

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead following a shooting at a law office in Litchfield Monday.

Monday night around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 46 West Street – the law office of Cramer and Anderson LLP – after receiving 911 calls reporting a disturbance in which a gun was fired.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male in the parking lot of the location suffering from a gunshot wound. That man has died from his injuries.

The shooter has been identified and a firearm – legal and licensed – was recovered from the scene.

CSP says the shooting incident does involve a party associated with the law office.

The subject of the investigation is cooperating with law enforcement but is not under arrest. That individual, police say, called them directly following the incident.

CSP says this appears to be an isolated incident; there is no threat to the public.

State Police say the identity of the shooter and deceased will not be released at this time. Their relationship is unknown at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.