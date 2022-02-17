HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police have identified the skeletal remains found in a wooden area on the Harwinton/Litchfield town line in December.

On Dec. 19, 2021, state police responded to a wooded area off Campville Road on the Harwinton/Litchfield town line, where they discovered skeletal remains. Shortly after, the investigation was assumed by the Western District Major Crime Squad (WDMCS).

On Feb. 3, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner informed WDMCS the remains had been identified through dental records as 20-year-old Brianna Beam.

State police said Beam was known to have ties to the Waterbury, Thomaston and Bristol areas as well as the State of Rhode Island.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact lead investigator Det. Mengacci at (860) 402-7608 or michael.mengacci@ct.gov.