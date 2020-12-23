State Police investigating homicide on Route 8 North in Watertown; suspect identified

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a homicide on Route 8 North near Exit 37 in Watertown.

Troopers said they responded late Tuesday evening to what was initially reported as a motor vehicle crash involving a UPS truck.

Upon finding the truck driver, troopers discovered that he was the victim of an assault. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, troopers do not know what prompted the assault.

Western District Major Crimes Squad identified the assault suspect as 19-year-old Elijah David Bertrand.

Police are asking members of the public to remain vigilant and ask anyone with information on the suspect’s location to call detectives at (860) 626-7900.

