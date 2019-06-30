Officials identify teen who drowned in Bantam Lake

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the 19-year-old man who died after being pulled from Bantam Lake in Litchfield on Sunday.

Police say that Leonel Salvador, of New Milford, was pronounced dead at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

Connecticut State Police, a local fire department dive team, and DEEP responded to the lake at approximately 3:30 p.m on the report of a swimmer that had gone under the water and not resurfaced.

Salvador was found by members of the Goshen dive team about 50 yards from shore.

Life saving efforts were made on scene however the man was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 5 p.m.

