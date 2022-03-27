HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police issued a Silver Alert for a teenager who was last seen catching a ride from an Uber car.

Elbonia Best, 16, of Harwinton, was last seen on Sunday entering a 2014 silver Toyota Prius for an Uber ride. The car is bearing a Connecticut license plate “BB51273.”

Best is described as a 5’4″ Black female with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighing 175 pounds. According to police, she was last seen wearing a cream silk headscarf, a blue jean jacket, a dark-colored graphic t-shirt, blue jeans, and white low-top sneakers.

State Police urge anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Best to contact CSP Troop L at (860) 626-7900.