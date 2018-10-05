State Police searching for man accused of several larcenies Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police) [ + - ] Video

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - State Police from Troop L in Litchfield need the public's help in identifying a man accused of numerous thefts and burglaries.

The man, pictured above, is suspected of entering numerous parked cars which were left unattended at state parks in Washington.

Officials say the suspect stole several debit and credit cards from the vehicles while the drivers were hiking in the area. According to State Police, he used the stolen bank cards to purchase Visa gift cards from various stores in the Naugatuck/Watertown area.

Anyone with information that would assist police in their investigation is urged to contact Troop L in Litchfield at (860) 626-7900.