LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police’s Troop L is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect who allegedly stole a brand-new laptop out of the owner’s hands in Litchfield.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m., Troopers were called to a residence on Hunter Dr. for reports of an active robbery. Officials say the suspect arrived at the home after a transaction about the laptop was discussed and agreed upon on Facebook Marketplace.

The suspect “forcefully” took the laptop directly out of the homeowner’s hand, said state police. The suspect then fled the scene in the back of a black 2021 BMW Sedan with a New York license plate reading “LAZ1224.”

The black 2021 BMW Sedan the suspect fled in.

Troopers also said a similar incident occurred shortly after in Waterbury.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Trooper Houle at 860-626-7900, where all calls will be kept confidential.