State Police, firefighters respond to small plane crash into body of water in North Canaan; man taken to hospital

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police and firefighters are responding to a small plane crash in North Canaan Thursday.

Norfolk PIO Jon Barbagallo said the crash happened at 535 West Main St. off the end of the grass runway at North Canaan Airport.

Barbagallo said the plane had a single male occupant who was taken to Sharon Hospital by North Canaan EMS.

Barbagallo said the fire department is on scene awaiting CT DEEP and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

State troopers, the local fire department and EMS were dispatched.

State Police said the investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available at this time.

