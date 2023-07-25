WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — State police stopped a woman who was driving the wrong way on Rt. 8 in Winsted on Monday.

According to police, multiple members of the public reported a car traveling the wrong way on Rt. 8 southbound in the area of Torrington and Winsted. A nearby trooper quickly located a Hyundai Kona traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

The trooper was able to safely bring the car to a stop in Winsted.

Police said the driver appeared disoriented. She was transported to an area medical facility for further evaluation, and her license was confiscated, pending a review by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The driver was also charged with reckless driving.

“Thanks to the members of the public who immediately reported this dangerous situation, troopers were able to quickly intervene and reduce further risk to both the vehicle’s operator and members of the public,” state police said.

State police urged drivers to call 9-1-1 if you encounter an emergency situation on the road.