SALISBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old died in a car crash outside the town of Salisbury Saturday evening, police report.

State police determined that the young woman, Holly Bottass from Salisbury, was traveling south on Weatogue Rd. at 6:33 p.m. Saturday. For unknown reasons, Bottass lost control of her vehicle, veered off the roadway and collided with a tree. This caused the vehicle to roll-over.

Holly Bottass was pronounced dead at the scene. Her car was disabled by the crash and had to be towed from the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the accident are asked to contact State Trooper Cooper at (860) 626-1820.