TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Terryville man was arrested last week for possessing narcotics, police said.

According to police, officers conducted a home visit for Stephen Micalizzi, 41, and found numerous narcotics inside his home on Prospect Street.



Police said 2.38 ounces of crack cocaine, 1.8 ounces of powder cocaine and 14 bundles of fentanyl, in addition to an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said Micalizzi was released on a $75,000 bond.