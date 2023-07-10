A Terryville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Idaho last week, according to Idaho State Police.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Terryville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Idaho last week, according to Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police responded to the report of a fatal car crash on Thursday in Idaho County on US12 near Milepost 140.

Authorities said a Connecticut man was driving a Honda motorcycle when another motorcyclist hit and killed him on US12.

According to police, a 55-year-old man from Sidney, British Colombia, was driving a Ducati Multistrada motorcycle westbound on US12. Police said the driver of the Ducati made an illegal pass around an Idaho Transportation Dump truck. The driver started traveling westbound in the eastbound lane when he struck a motorcyclist that had been traveling eastbound.

Police said the driver of the Honda motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene. He was identified as a 75-year-old man from Terryville, Connecticut. Police did not release the victim’s name.

The driver of the Ducati was airlifted to a local hospital by air ambulance.

Evidence showed helmets were used at the time of the deadly car crash, officials said.

Traffic was blocked in both directions for four hours following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.