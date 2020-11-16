Terryville mom accused of killing 15-year-old, injuring 7-year-old due in court

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Terryville woman accused of fatally shooting one of her children and injuring and another is due in court on Monday.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Friday at a home located at 104 North Main St. in Plymouth.

The woman’s 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene while her 7-year-old is listed in critical condition.

The older child was a student at Terryville High School. The 7-year-old is a student at Fisher Elementary School.

School officials said there was a third sibling who was not in the home at the time of the shootings.

Naomi Bell, 43, is facing murder with special circumstances and criminal attempt to commit murder with special circumstances.

She is being held on a $2.5 million bond. A motive has not yet been released.

A virtual vigil was held for the children Sunday night.

Local clergy at Terryville Congregational Church played music, offered prayers and lit candles for the victims.

“In times like this, what’s called for is compassion,” the pastor said. “I understand that it’s hard to have compassion for the perpetrators of violence, so I’m going to ask you to focus on the victims, on the survivors.”