Thomaston man killed in Litchfield crash on Old Northfield Road

Litchfield

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a Thomaston man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Northfield Road.

State police report 32-year-old Nicholas Donahue lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the pavement, and skid to an uncontrolled final rest.

Donahue was ejected from his motorcycle and struck the rear mowing trailer attached to another vehicle.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The operator of the other vehicle was not injured, according to police.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Grice #905 at 860-626-7900.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

Police: Bodies of two fishermen pulled from Housatonic River in New Milford

News /

Litchfield PD looking for witnesses to 'erratic' interaction between 2 cars in connection to law office homicide

News /

State police investigating shooting outside Litchfield law office as homicide

News /

WEB EXTRA :State Police give update on active homicide investigation in Litchfield

News /

65-year-old motorcyclist killed after striking bear Saturday night in Harwinton, troopers say

News /
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss