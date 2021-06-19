Thomaston man killed in Litchfield crash on Old Northfield Road

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a Thomaston man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Northfield Road.

State police report 32-year-old Nicholas Donahue lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the pavement, and skid to an uncontrolled final rest.

Donahue was ejected from his motorcycle and struck the rear mowing trailer attached to another vehicle.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The operator of the other vehicle was not injured, according to police.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Grice #905 at 860-626-7900.