Thomaston teachers roll through town for students before distant learning takes hold

Litchfield

by: Kent Pierce

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Teachers and school staff in Thomaston drove through town in a long convoy Thursday morning, honking and waving at kids who have not been in school for two weeks.

They’re writing on their cars because they have not been able to write on their  chalkboards.

“It’s kind of sad for us, because we’re there because we love the kids,” said Black Rock School paraprofessional Marie Eldridge. “We really do miss them.”

So teachers and staff at the Black Rock School in Thomaston organized a kind of rolling pep rally.

“So I made a flier for families and I power blasted it all over social media and parents were notified via email,” said Black Rock school social worker Meghan Slekis.

They were notified that more than 50 cars, with police and fire escort, would be tracing school bus routes all over town to try to drive by as many kids’ homes as possible. School employees say not having class has been tough on them.

”I’m sure it’s even harder for the kids,” Slekis said. “It’s been chaotic and it’s been an lot of work, but we’re excited that we get to start rolling with this again and get back into a routine.”

That routine is exactly what this convoy is all about, because Friday class is back in session. Classes are not actually at school of course, but orientation for the district’s distance learning plan begins Friday.

“Prepackaged lessons that our teachers are going to be pushing out every day to kids,” explained Black Rock principal Jon Kozlak. “The students can work on them and the teachers will be available to the children throughout the day to offer them help via email, via live video chats.”

Before that, however, they got one more chance to see their students in person, even if it was just through the windshield of a car. The head of the school has a message for all of them.

“Stay safe, have fun, it will be great to see everybody and get ready to get back to learning the best we can and we’ll be there to help you out the best we can as well,” said Kozlak.

Learning and helping is what educators do, they just have to do it from a distance right now.

