TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A complaint of a suspicious person lead to a police cruiser being hit and then a fight between an officer and two suspects prior to the suspects being taken into custody.

Police say it all began at approximately 7:13 p.m. Friday when an officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person on Notting Hill Gate. A caller stated two males were entering a garage and police learned the two had arrived in the area in a gray Chevy Suburban that State Police reported had been stolen in Litchfield. As the officer was trying to stop a male that was walking in the road a vehicle began driving toward the officer at a high rate of speed and struck the cruiser before hitting a tree. The officer and suspects got into a physical altercation when the two attempted to enter the cruiser. Both were taken into custody.

At this time the suspects remain in custody but have not been charged. The investigation is on going.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information on it to call them at 860-489-2000.