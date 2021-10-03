Torrington FD investigating cause of blaze at paint store on Main Street

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews battled a blaze at paint store in Torrington on Sunday afternoon.

Torrington Fire Department responded to Besse’s Paint & Decorating LLC (298 Main Street) at 1:22 p.m. for reports of a structure fire with flames and smoke visible.

Several fire crews responded to the scene including Torrington, Drakeville, Torringford, and Harsinton West Side. They were able to quickly knock down the fire that had moved from the first to the second flood.

The Torrington Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire with assistance from the State Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit.

There were no injuries reported from civilians or fire department personnel.

