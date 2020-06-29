Torrington FD: One injured in 2nd alarm fire on Birden Street

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured in a 2nd alarm fire in Torrington early Monday morning, local fire officials say.

The Torrington Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 88 Birden Street early Monday morning at 01:40 am. Fire crews say a neighbor called in saying they saw smoke coming from a building.

Officials arrived at the scene at 1:44 a.m. to a two-family residential building with smoke coming from the first floor. A second alarm was called for additional aid. Torrington FD says one person was located on the first floor suffering burns and transported to treatment.

The fire was put out at 1:54 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information on the cause or condition of the transported patient. No word on other reported injuries.