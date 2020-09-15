Torrington FD respond to 2nd alarm structure fire on Jardon Street

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington fire crews were dispatched to a house fire on Jardon Street Tuesday morning.

Firefighters and first responders responded to 85 Jardon Street for a 2nd alarm structure fire in a two-family residential building. Fire crews got the call around 8:08 a.m. andarrived at the location at 8:13 a.m. The fire was put out at 8:48 a.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

No word on injuries or if any occupants were in the home. No other information has been released.

