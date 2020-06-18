Torrington fire crews battle three blazes Wednesday, cars, homes destroyed

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Torrington were busy Wednesday fighting three separate house fires. One on Clark Street, another on Summer Street, and a third on Torringford West Street which engulfed two cars.

Kelly Murray, a witness to the first fire on Torringford West Street and described it as fast moving and startling.

“I looked over and the car started a fire,” she said. “And it was over here in the left corner, I would say. It started so small and then it went up so fast. I’m on the phone with 911 and that other side of the house catches on fire…It was like fireworks. It made you jump. Just in different areas. Exploding.”

While firefighters battled the blaze on Torringford West, the call came in for Clark Street. Some firefighters left the first scene to help out at the second one. Damage there was contained to the first and second floors.

A third fire was then reported on Summer Street.

The Torrington Fire Chief says it was a trying day for his small group of firefighters, but he’s grateful nobody was hurt.

“We did have to push the crews and ask them to step up more than we normally would like,” Chief Peter Towey said, “but they stepped up to the challenge. And because of that, I think we were able to have as positive an outcome as able.”

Some surrounding fire departments were also called in to help. The Fire Marshal’s office is now investigating the cause of both fires.