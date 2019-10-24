Torrington Fire crews extract driver from rollover accident, injuries reported

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews had to perform an extraction of one passenger from a vehicle that rolled down an embankment Wednesday afternoon.

Torrington Fire Department responded to a report of one car accident on Rt183 (Torringford Street) in the area of Rockwell Drive at approximately 5:19pm.

Police report that the car was traveling south on Rt 183 when it left the roadway and rolled over. It rolled down an embankment and came to rest against a tree.

Torrington PD were first on the scene and found one occupant still inside the vehicle. They determined that extraction was required.

Torrington FD arrived in scene quickly, stabilized the car and performed an extraction by removing the driver’s side back door and the back of the driver’s seat to remove the patient.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.