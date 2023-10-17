TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters and a police officers stepped in to finish yardwork after the person doing it died, according to the Torrington Fire Department on Tuesday.

The fire department said that they received a call that the male, whose age has not been specified, was in cardiac arrest. The patient had been doing yardwork for another person at the time.

The patient died, and while an officer was inside with the family, firefighters and a police officer finished cleaning up the yardwork and put tools away.

“These individuals went above and beyond their normal duties and demonstrated qualities that exemplify what our department strives to bring to the citizens of the city we serve,” a post from the fire department reads.