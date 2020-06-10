Torrington food giveaway provides free boxes of produce during pandemic

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– During the pandemic, food insecurity remains a big concern for many here in Connecticut.

In Torrington Wednesday, there’s a food giveaway providing people with free produce.

For every family that drives through Wednesday, they take home a box of produce and they’re expecting to give out more than 1,600.

“We’ve been doing this for the last four weeks and we have given out each week all of the 1,650 that we’ve gotten,” said Karen Thomas, Executive Director of Friendly Hands Food Bank in Torrington.

People from all over Connecticut drive up to receive their box of produce. Volunteers spent time loading up each trunk.

“The USDA program is able to give this to people, who during this pandemic, it’s needed,” said Thomas.

Each week the items change, this week’s produce donation was from Missouri.

“A lot of people will stop and say thank you so much for this and they have tears in their eyes,” said Thomas.

On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont stopped by. He even loaded up some produce boxes.

“The cars coming in and these are not long term unemployed. These are folks who were fully employed up to 90 days ago,” said Lamont.

Families stopping by were definitely appreciative.

“And this is a lifeline until we get our economy back up and full throttle,” said Lamont.

As the cars continue to drive through, the pallets get emptied. They expect this program to last through the end of August.