Torrington food pantry closing amid lack of funding, accusations of ‘financial irregularities’

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Friendly Hands Food Pantry in Torrington is closing its doors after nearly 30 years amid lack of funding. The move will adversely impact the community, and now, the local police department is getting involved.

Several hundred families a month rely on the Friendly Hands Food Pantry for food, clothes, and diapers for growing families.

Paige Bourey says they provide toys for needy families like hers during Christmas time.

“It’s really going to hurt the community,” she said.

One problem facing the non-profit — a lack of money.

“We’ve operated through thick and thin up until this point, although there have been challenges,” said Danny Hartnett, President of the Board of Directors at Friendly Hands.

One of those challenges was a tragic chain of events this year. Three women who were key figures in running the food pantry all died in the first few months of 2020.

And just this week, Torrington Police began an investigation looking into an accusation of “financial irregularities” at the pantry.

News 8 asked Hartnett about that.

“Errors in the bookkeeping that dated back several months,” he said. “Maybe even as long as six months ago.”

Hartnett said the accusations stunned everyone at the food pantry. But, they took action and went right to the police.

“And we pulled back all the records from the last year and started going through month by month,” Hartnett said. “And we did notice some, I won’t say errors, but there were some out-of-the-ordinary expenses, etc.”

Hartnett told News 8, when he found out about that he was angry. He says he can’t say how much money was involved because the police asked him not to because of the active investigation. But, he says the accusations are out-of-character for a food pantry that helps about 350 families each month and has been part of helping the Torrington community for close to 30 years.

Hartnett, like many people, wants answers. But, those answers won’t come in time to keep the pantry from shutting down this Thursday.

Hartnett says he’s worried about their clients. He hopes they can find other resources to help their families.

“It’s just gonna be hard,” Bourey said.