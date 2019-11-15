 

Torrington High School football team forfeits Friday’s game after ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’

Litchfield

by: Kaylee Merchak

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Torrington High School football team has forfeited it’s Friday night game against St. Paul’s after “unsportsmanlike conduct.”

Susan Lubomski, Superintendent of Torrington Public Schools, made the announcement hours before the game.

Lubomski did not specify what the “unsportsmanlike conduct” was; however, she said it was amongst the players.

She issued the following statement:

“Torrington High School holds all its athletes to a high standard of sportsmanship and teamwork. Our THS Athletic Handbook states, “The THS Interscholastic Athletic Program provides a variety of experiences to aid in the development of skills and attitudes that will prepare the student athlete for adult life. THS takes great pride in the success of our athletic teams on the field but does not condone winning at any cost.” In fact, under the direction of Head Coach Gaitan Rodriguez, the THS Football Team was presented with the 2015 Western Connecticut Football Association Sportsmanship Award. Recently, it has come to the administrators’ and coaches’ attention that some unsportsmanlike conduct has occurred amongst players on the THS Football team. Therefore, it has been decided that Torrington will forfeit this tonight’s game against St. Paul’s. We are extremely proud of the high expectations Coach Rodriguez has set for our players. We are hoping this action will give the team an opportunity to reflect upon their behavior and display their excellent leadership skills in the future.”

Litchfield

