Torrington man accused of setting fire to Hunters Ambulance facilities charged in third arson

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Torrington man accused of setting fire to two Hunters Ambulance facilities is now charged with a third arson.

RELATED: Torrington man accused of starting 4 fires with Molotov cocktails extradited to Connecticut

Police say Richard White torched a home in Roxbury in February. He was already charged with setting fire to Hunters Ambulance facilities in Meriden and Old Saybrook the same day.

RELATED: Hunters Ambulance employee accused of throwing Molotov cocktails, intentionally setting 4 fires around CT

White worked for the ambulance company until he was let go for hitting another worker.