Torrington man accused of setting fire to Hunters Ambulance facilities charged in third arson

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Torrington man accused of setting fire to two Hunters Ambulance facilities is now charged with a third arson.

Police say Richard White torched a home in Roxbury in February. He was already charged with setting fire to Hunters Ambulance facilities in Meriden and Old Saybrook the same day.

White worked for the ambulance company until he was let go for hitting another worker.

