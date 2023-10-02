TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Torrington man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted two women on Sunday, according to police.

Police said a woman walked into the police department saying that she had been struck by 52-year-old Martin West of Torrington at his home on Victoria Street.

Officers went to the home where the alleged incident occurred and found West who appeared to be hostile and uncooperative. Police said West would not exit the home to speak with officers and ended up barricading himself inside.

As police were working to communicate with West, they saw an 80-year-old woman exit the home with severe injuries to her face and head and covered in blood. Police said the woman claimed that West had beaten her with several objects inside the home.

Once officers directed their attention back to the home, they noticed smoke coming from the front door. West attempted to shut the door on police but they were able to grab hold of him and remove him from the home.

Police then went into the home and located the smoke, which was coming from a book that they said had been purposely ignited.

Both women were transported to hospitals, with the second woman being treated for apparent life-threatening injuries.

West was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree assault of an elderly woman, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal attempt to commit arson, reckless burning and second-degree breach of peace.

He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 surety bond