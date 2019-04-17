Torrington man arrested in connection to apartment arson that displaced several families Jacob Butler, 20 (Photo: Torrington Police Department) [ + - ] Video

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Torrington Police arrested a man on Tuesday for a suspected arson that took place at an apartment complex.

Police said Jacob Butler, 20, allegedly set the Woodland Hills Apartment complex on fire on March 29.

Butler lives in the complex, police said. Butler admitted to police that he lit a small portion of the siding connected to the neighboring apartment while standing outside on his porch.

Original story: Torrington FD: Structure fire at apartment complex leaves at least 30 residents homeless

The fire damage displaced several families from their homes. No one was injured during the fire, police said.

Butler was charged with Arson, Criminal Mischief, and Reckless Endangerment.

Butler is being held on a court set $75,000 bond and is set to appear in Torrington Court on Wednesday.