TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - A man in Torrington is under arrest after police say he committed sexual assaults between 2008 and 2014.

Torrington police arrested Tuesday 63-year-old Kim Bishop on various sexual assault charges, including one count involving a minor.

He was held on a $50,000 bond.

Police say they are not expected to release any further information on this case.

Prior to Tuesday's arrest, Bishop was on probation following a prior conviction of sexual assault.

According to Connecticut's sex offender registry, Bishop was convicted back in 2015 for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.