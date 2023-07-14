NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington man faces multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile.

State police said they received a complaint on July 6 from a concerned citizen, who said that her friend was sexually assaulted by an older man, later identified by investigators as 22-year-old Nathaniel Orkney.

As a result of their investigation, state police allege Orkney had sex with the 13-year-old victim and committed other crimes.

Troopers located Orkney on July 13 in the parking lot of his apartment complex in Torrington and took him into custody.

Orkney was charged with illegal sexual contact with a victim 13 years old or younger, second-degree sexual assault with the victim being 13 to 15 years old and the suspect more than 3 years older than the victim, risk of injury to a child, breach of peace, creating a public disturbance, and illegal sale/delivery of liquor to a minor.

He’s held on a $50,000 surety bond and is due in court Friday.