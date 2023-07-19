police car on the street close up

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in Torrington was struck by a car and seriously injured late Tuesday night, according to police.

Torrington police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car on Winsted Road, south of Kennedy Drive, just after 10 p.m. At the scene, police found a man lying in the road with a serious head injury.

The man, identified as 34-year-old from Torrington, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.

The driver did not sustain any serious injuries and no charges have been filed at this time, police said.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the accident is urged to contact Torrington police at (860) 489-2000.