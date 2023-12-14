TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A student from Torrington Middle School was suspended and arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly hacked into another student’s email to make a bomb threat, according to police.

Officers learned about an email sent to students on Dec. 14 about a student bringing a bomb to school. Police said through the investigation, they learned that the email was not a viable threat.

Following the investigation, police were able to arrest the student who sent the message and learned that they had hacked into another student’s email in an attempt to get the student in trouble.

The student was suspended and arrested. Classes proceeded as normal following the incident.

Stay with News 8 for updates.